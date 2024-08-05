Coast Guard medevacs boater 51 miles offshore Freeport, Texas

The Coast Guard medevacs a 15-year-old boy who lost consciousness approximately 51 miles south of Freeport, Texas, August, 6, 2024. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933029
|VIRIN:
|240806-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110490230
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.