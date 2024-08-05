Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs boater 51 miles offshore Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    The Coast Guard medevacs a 15-year-old boy who lost consciousness approximately 51 miles south of Freeport, Texas, August, 6, 2024. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933029
    VIRIN: 240806-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110490230
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FREEPORT, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Sar
    Uscg
    texas

