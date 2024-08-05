Leaders from V Corps and the Polish military participated in the Polish Apache Initiative summit, held in Inowrocław, Poland, on August 6, 2024. The Apache Initiative summit was a series of leader engagements aimed at enhancing interoperability through discussions on command and control, tactics and training, and maintenance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933012
|VIRIN:
|240806-A-GG601-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110489915
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|INOWROCLAW, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish Apache Initiative Takes Flight: V Corps Boosts NATO Unity Reel (Army), by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
