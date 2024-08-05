Port Dawg Rodeo 2024 [vertical]

Aerial Port Squadrons from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Andrews Air Force Base, Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station competed in a Port Dawg Rodeo at Pittsburgh IAP ARS, Pennsylvania, August 3, 2024. The rodeo tests interoperability, communication and innovation between the teams and showcases competencies as a mission ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
Music:
Dangerous by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100414
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
08.03.2024
08.06.2024 14:14
Video Productions
932999
240806-F-KE594-1001
DOD_110489676
00:00:53
PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
YOUNGSTOWN-WARREN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, US
0
0
