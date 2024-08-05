Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Dawg Rodeo 2024 [vertical]

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Aerial Port Squadrons from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Andrews Air Force Base, Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station competed in a Port Dawg Rodeo at Pittsburgh IAP ARS, Pennsylvania, August 3, 2024. The rodeo tests interoperability, communication and innovation between the teams and showcases competencies as a mission ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Music:
    Dangerous by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100414

    Artist: http://incompetech.com/

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 14:14
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Hometown: YOUNGSTOWN-WARREN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, US

    Andrews AFB
    911th Airlift Wing
    Youngstown Air Reserve Station
    Aerial Port Squadrons
    Port Dawg Rodeo
    Wright Patterson AFB

