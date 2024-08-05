Port Dawg Rodeo 2024 [vertical]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932999" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aerial Port Squadrons from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Andrews Air Force Base, Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station competed in a Port Dawg Rodeo at Pittsburgh IAP ARS, Pennsylvania, August 3, 2024. The rodeo tests interoperability, communication and innovation between the teams and showcases competencies as a mission ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)



Music:

Dangerous by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/



Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100414



Artist: http://incompetech.com/