Three Americans released from Russian custody are greeted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 3, 2024. Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva reunited with their families and spoke with the president and vice president. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932955
|VIRIN:
|240801-F-OC840-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110488955
|Length:
|00:13:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Americans released from Russian custody arrive at Joint Base Andrews, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
