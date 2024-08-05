Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Americans released from Russian custody arrive at Joint Base Andrews

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    Three Americans released from Russian custody are greeted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 3, 2024. Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva reunited with their families and spoke with the president and vice president. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932955
    VIRIN: 240801-F-OC840-2001
    Filename: DOD_110488955
    Length: 00:13:16
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Americans released from Russian custody arrive at Joint Base Andrews, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Russia
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    Fixed Wing
    Prisoner Swap

