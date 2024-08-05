Americans released from Russian custody arrive at Joint Base Andrews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three Americans released from Russian custody are greeted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 3, 2024. Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva reunited with their families and spoke with the president and vice president. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)