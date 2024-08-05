Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD24 | HMLA-367 conducts flightline operations at Camp Metabaru

    CAMP METABARU, SAGA, JAPAN

    08.01.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flightline operations during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Metabaru, Saga, Japan, Aug 1, 2024. The flights were conducted to build familiarity and interoperability between U.S. and Japanese aviation units. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. HMLA 367 is forward deployed to the Indo-Pacific to 1st MAW under the unit deployment program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 01:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932924
    VIRIN: 240801-M-VH905-1002
    Filename: DOD_110487833
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CAMP METABARU, SAGA, JP

    FTX
    1st maw
    IIIMEF
    Indo-Pacific
    resolutedragon
    RD24

