Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: August 06, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: US Navy Corpsmen with 3rd Medical Battalion 3rd Marine Logistics group, treated simulated casualties during Exercise Resolute Dragon; US Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct search and seizure training aboard USS Miguel Keith; US Service Members participated in 2024 Guam Wellness innovative readiness training in Guam.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 21:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 932922
    VIRIN: 240806-N-XP917-5654
    Filename: DOD_110487828
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: August 06, 2024, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Pacific Update
    Indo-Pacific INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download