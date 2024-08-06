On this Pacific News: US Navy Corpsmen with 3rd Medical Battalion 3rd Marine Logistics group, treated simulated casualties during Exercise Resolute Dragon; US Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct search and seizure training aboard USS Miguel Keith; US Service Members participated in 2024 Guam Wellness innovative readiness training in Guam.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 21:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|932922
|VIRIN:
|240806-N-XP917-5654
|Filename:
|DOD_110487828
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: August 06, 2024, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.