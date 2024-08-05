Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Meet the Dentistry Team

    KOROR, PALAU

    08.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Peter Garcia, a dentist medical officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speaks about the dentistry mission and its significance in support of exercise Koa Moana 24 at George B. Harris Elementary School at Koror, Palau, July 29, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. Garcia is a native of Downey, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe: Standing Tall_DWCD 0621_66 Hermann Langschwert_De Wolfe Ltd

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 18:50
    Location: KOROR, PW

    1st MLG
    Dentist
    Naval Medicine
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

