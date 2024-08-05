JBLM Chaplain Corps celebrates dual anniversaries

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932912" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force and Army chaplains provide remarks and socialize with attendees during a joint celebratory anniversary picnic at Tall Firs Pavilion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 1, 2024. The U.S. Air Force and Army came together to celebrate the Air Force Chaplain Corps’ 75th anniversary and the Army Chaplain Corps’ 249th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)