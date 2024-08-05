Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM Chaplain Corps celebrates dual anniversaries

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Army chaplains provide remarks and socialize with attendees during a joint celebratory anniversary picnic at Tall Firs Pavilion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 1, 2024. The U.S. Air Force and Army came together to celebrate the Air Force Chaplain Corps’ 75th anniversary and the Army Chaplain Corps’ 249th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 18:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Chaplain Corps
    JBLM
    USAF
    75th Anniversary
    Airmen and Families
    627th Air Base Group

