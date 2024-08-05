U.S. Air Force and Army chaplains provide remarks and socialize with attendees during a joint celebratory anniversary picnic at Tall Firs Pavilion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 1, 2024. The U.S. Air Force and Army came together to celebrate the Air Force Chaplain Corps’ 75th anniversary and the Army Chaplain Corps’ 249th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 18:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932912
|VIRIN:
|240801-F-VE343-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110487468
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLM Chaplain Corps celebrates dual anniversaries, by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
