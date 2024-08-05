Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAAF Change of Command Ceremony Postponed

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The change of command ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at Hunter Army Airfield was postponed due to Tropical Cyclone Debby. Instead, today Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson, the outgoing commander, passed command to Lt. Col. Derick Taylor during a small gathering.

    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US

