Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 4: Research and Development Lab

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by John Goddin and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Research and Development Lab based at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The R&D Lab team are seasoned professionals who are committed to developing/integrating new technologies and getting them fielded to assist Airman/Guardians accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and John Goddin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 16:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 932903
    VIRIN: 240711-F-EG306-4341
    Filename: DOD_110487237
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 4: Research and Development Lab, by John Goddin and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center AFCEC
    Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center
    Team Tuesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download