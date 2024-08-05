IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 4: Research and Development Lab

In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Research and Development Lab based at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The R&D Lab team are seasoned professionals who are committed to developing/integrating new technologies and getting them fielded to assist Airman/Guardians accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and John Goddin)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 16:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|932903
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-EG306-4341
|Filename:
|DOD_110487237
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
