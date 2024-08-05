Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard airmen assigned to the 176th Wing’s 144th Airlift Squadron conduct Forward Aiming and Refueling Point training alongside their counterparts from the 477th Fighter Group’s 302nd Fighter Squadron, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, August 1, 2024. 144th AS airmen utilized the unit’s C-17 Globemaster III to rearm and refuel the 302nd FS F-22 Raptors during the training. FARP missions showcase the Air Force Agile Combat Employment concept, which is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932896
    VIRIN: 240801-Z-SR689-1021
    Filename: DOD_110487096
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Alaska
    FARP
    National Guard
    F-22
    Forward Area Refueling

