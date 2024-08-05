ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Air National Guard airmen assigned to the 176th Wing’s 144th Airlift Squadron conduct Forward Aiming and Refueling Point training alongside their counterparts from the 477th Fighter Group’s 302nd Fighter Squadron, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, August 1, 2024. 144th AS airmen utilized the unit’s C-17 Globemaster III to rearm and refuel the 302nd FS F-22 Raptors during the training. FARP missions showcase the Air Force Agile Combat Employment concept, which is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)