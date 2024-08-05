Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Medical Brigade participates in Regional Medic.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Amy Luer, 330th Medical Brigade Commander, and Maj. Matthew Haskins, 330th Medical Brigade Deputy Operations Officer, talk about what the brigade mission is during Regional Medic exercise at Fort. McCoy, Wis. on July 20-25, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:30
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)
    Regional Medic 2024

