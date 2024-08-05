U.S. Army Reserve Col. Amy Luer, 330th Medical Brigade Commander, and Maj. Matthew Haskins, 330th Medical Brigade Deputy Operations Officer, talk about what the brigade mission is during Regional Medic exercise at Fort. McCoy, Wis. on July 20-25, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932892
|VIRIN:
|240724-D-LX804-9085
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110487058
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Medical Brigade participates in Regional Medic., by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.