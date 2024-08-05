Spc. Thompson speaks on Task Force Wagonmaster Spur Ride

Spc. Cameron Thompson, spur candidate, speaks on conducting a spur ride on Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Aug. 2-3, 2024. The Spur Ride is a U.S. Cavalry Tradition designed to test the perseverance and fortitude of the unit's troopers. The "Total Army Force" Spur Ride was unique due to its location in Poland, and its candidates who hail from all three Army components: Active, Reserve, and National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Julian A. Winston)
|08.03.2024
|08.06.2024 03:54
|Interviews
|932889
|240803-A-XN888-4282
|DOD_110487026
|00:01:34
|FORWARD OPERATING SITE KARLIKI, PL
|0
|0
