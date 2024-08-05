Spc. Thompson speaks on Task Force Wagonmaster Spur Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Cameron Thompson, spur candidate, speaks on conducting a spur ride on Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Aug. 2-3, 2024. The Spur Ride is a U.S. Cavalry Tradition designed to test the perseverance and fortitude of the unit's troopers. The "Total Army Force" Spur Ride was unique due to its location in Poland, and its candidates who hail from all three Army components: Active, Reserve, and National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Julian A. Winston)