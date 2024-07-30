Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motorcycle Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Kayla Cosby 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Gear up for safety! Always wear the right personal protective equipment (PPE) when riding a motorcycle. Helmets, gloves, jackets, pants, and boots are crucial in protecting you from injuries. Invest in high-quality gear to enhance your safety and confidence on the road.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 11:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 932845
    VIRIN: 240805-D-VK873-9936
    Filename: DOD_110486112
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety, by Kayla Cosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Campbell

    TAGS

    motorcycle
    safety
    fort campbell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download