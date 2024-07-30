USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship in the world. This video timelines the history of some of its most notable battles and achievements.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932839
|VIRIN:
|240802-N-SH180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110486015
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, History of the USS Constitution, by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.