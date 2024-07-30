Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    History of the USS Constitution

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    DMA Social Media

    USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship in the world. This video timelines the history of some of its most notable battles and achievements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932839
    VIRIN: 240802-N-SH180-1001
    Filename: DOD_110486015
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History of the USS Constitution, by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download