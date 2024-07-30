Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Completing the U.S. Army 100% housing inspections

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Housing inspector teams are travelling the globe to complete their mission of assessing the U.S. Army's entire housing inventory. Congress directed the inspection of all housing units on Army installations to ensure compliance with the guidance set forth in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 08:55
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Completing the U.S. Army 100% housing inspections, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    Army housing
    National Defense Authorization Act
    housing inspections
    housing inventory

