Housing inspector teams are travelling the globe to complete their mission of assessing the U.S. Army's entire housing inventory. Congress directed the inspection of all housing units on Army installations to ensure compliance with the guidance set forth in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 08:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932830
|VIRIN:
|240805-A-WA652-2126
|Filename:
|DOD_110485788
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Completing the U.S. Army 100% housing inspections, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.