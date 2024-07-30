Completing the U.S. Army 100% housing inspections

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Housing inspector teams are travelling the globe to complete their mission of assessing the U.S. Army's entire housing inventory. Congress directed the inspection of all housing units on Army installations to ensure compliance with the guidance set forth in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020.