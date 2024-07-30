U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers participate in the first day of the the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, which included a ruck march and weapon qualifications at the Army Mountain Warfare School, Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 4, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 23:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932814
|VIRIN:
|240804-Z-UF566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110485382
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, [B-Roll] National Best Warrior Competition 2024, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.