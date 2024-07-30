Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 National Best Warrior Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, Maryland Army National Guard, competes in day one of the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Vermont Army National Guard. Vermont hosts the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, VT. NCO and Junior Enlisted Soldiers competing have won their state and regional competitions to make their way to the national competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 20:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932801
    VIRIN: 240804-A-HD557-9766
    Filename: DOD_110485159
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 National Best Warrior Recap, by SFC Brandon Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2024 National Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download