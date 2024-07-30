U.S. Army Col. David R. Hatcher II, outgoing commander for the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29th IBCT), relinquishes command to U.S. Army Col. Wesley K. Kawakami during a change of command ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. Aug. 3, 2024. One of Hatcher’s major accomplishments with the 29th IBCT includes leading the troops through the Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation. The 29th IBCT consists of units from The Hawaii National Guard, Alaska National Guard, Guam National Guard and Arizona National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sean Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 22:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932787
|VIRIN:
|240803-Z-LU739-3030
|Filename:
|DOD_110484897
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command, by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.