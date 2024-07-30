29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. David R. Hatcher II, outgoing commander for the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29th IBCT), relinquishes command to U.S. Army Col. Wesley K. Kawakami during a change of command ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. Aug. 3, 2024. One of Hatcher’s major accomplishments with the 29th IBCT includes leading the troops through the Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation. The 29th IBCT consists of units from The Hawaii National Guard, Alaska National Guard, Guam National Guard and Arizona National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sean Walker)