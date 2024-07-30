Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Video by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Col. David R. Hatcher II, outgoing commander for the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29th IBCT), relinquishes command to U.S. Army Col. Wesley K. Kawakami during a change of command ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. Aug. 3, 2024. One of Hatcher’s major accomplishments with the 29th IBCT includes leading the troops through the Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation. The 29th IBCT consists of units from The Hawaii National Guard, Alaska National Guard, Guam National Guard and Arizona National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sean Walker)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 22:29
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US

    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    USArmy
    29 IBCT
    Lava

