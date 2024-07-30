118th ISS, 156th WG Builds Partnership Across the 54

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron perform annual training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 8 thru August 2, 2024. This stringer was captured and built to tell the story of how, together, they solidified wartime skill sets and built partnerships with their counterparts from the 156th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Tech. Sgt Anthony Agosti, Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado, and Staff Sgt Yonette Martin)