Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    118th ISS, 156th WG Builds Partnership Across the 54

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin and Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Members of the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron perform annual training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 8 thru August 2, 2024. This stringer was captured and built to tell the story of how, together, they solidified wartime skill sets and built partnerships with their counterparts from the 156th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Tech. Sgt Anthony Agosti, Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado, and Staff Sgt Yonette Martin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932778
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-TI414-1001
    Filename: DOD_110484714
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th ISS, 156th WG Builds Partnership Across the 54, by TSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Jeremy Cornelius, SSgt Yonette Martin and SSgt Roberto Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Communication-Computer Systems

    TAGS

    Communications
    ANG
    Resilience
    Computers
    Chemistry
    Hardrives

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download