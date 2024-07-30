Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    134th CES enhances skills during annual training at Kadena Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ben Cash 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 134th Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a group photo during their annual training at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 3, 2024. The 134th CES Airmen worked with their active duty counterparts from the 18th Civil Engineer Group to learn about how CE missions are completed in the Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Benjamin Cash)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932776
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-SV139-1002
    Filename: DOD_110484659
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th CES enhances skills during annual training at Kadena Air Base, by SrA Ben Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    Okinawa

    TAGS

    fire
    safety
    training
    CE
    multicapable airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download