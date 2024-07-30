Loring Open House 2024 B52 Landing

The 2024 Loring Open House kicked off July 31 with a B52 from the 69th Bomber Squadron landing at the former SAC super base. Loring AFB closed 30 years ago this September.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932763
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-IA789-1472
|Filename:
|DOD_110484451
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|LIMESTONE, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
