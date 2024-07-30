Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loring Open House 2024 B52 Landing

    LIMESTONE, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    The 2024 Loring Open House kicked off July 31 with a B52 from the 69th Bomber Squadron landing at the former SAC super base. Loring AFB closed 30 years ago this September.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932763
    VIRIN: 240731-F-IA789-1472
    Filename: DOD_110484451
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: LIMESTONE, MAINE, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    B52
    Maine
    69th Bomb Squadron
    SAC
    Loring AFB
    42nd Bomber Wing

