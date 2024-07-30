Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard 234th Birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Various Coast Guard imagery highlights the themes of, "community, camaraderie and culture," for the United States Coast Guard's 234th birthday in Washington D.C., Aug. 4, 2024. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932761
    VIRIN: 240804-G-LB502-8387
    Filename: DOD_110484426
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Birthday
    United States Coast Guard
    Military
    Department of Homeland Security
    Community Camaraderie Culture

