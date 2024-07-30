Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd Wing planes depart ahead of the storm

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    B-roll package of 23rd Wing Airmen preparing in advance of Tropical Storm Debby at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024. Pilots and maintenance crews across the 23rd Wing responded throughout the weekend to ensure these aircraft were ready to depart ahead of the storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932756
    VIRIN: 240804-F-JS667-6588
    Filename: DOD_110484394
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US

    hurricane
    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    tropical storm
    Air Force
    23rd Wing

