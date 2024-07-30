B-roll package of 23rd Wing Airmen preparing in advance of Tropical Storm Debby at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024. Pilots and maintenance crews across the 23rd Wing responded throughout the weekend to ensure these aircraft were ready to depart ahead of the storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932756
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-JS667-6588
|Filename:
|DOD_110484394
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 23rd Wing planes depart ahead of the storm, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.