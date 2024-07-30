23rd Wing planes depart ahead of the storm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll package of 23rd Wing Airmen preparing in advance of Tropical Storm Debby at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024. Pilots and maintenance crews across the 23rd Wing responded throughout the weekend to ensure these aircraft were ready to depart ahead of the storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)