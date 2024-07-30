Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th relocated KC-135 aircraft in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 3, 2024. Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring sustained winds of 35-50 knots and gusts of over 60 knots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932737
|VIRIN:
|240803-F-RI626-4697
|Filename:
|DOD_110483660
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Storm ready: MacDill relocates KC-153 Stratotankers ahead of Tropical Storm Debby, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
