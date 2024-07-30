Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Storm ready: MacDill relocates KC-153 Stratotankers ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th relocated KC-135 aircraft in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 3, 2024. Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring sustained winds of 35-50 knots and gusts of over 60 knots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 17:45
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Force
    Tropical Storm Debby
    storm ready
    6th Air Refueling Wing

