Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CPT Sammy Sullivan proud to represent Team USA and the U.S. Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARIS, FRANCE

    08.02.2024

    Video by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    CPT Sammy Sullivan, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program who recently helped the U.S. women's rugby sevens team win the bronze medal, is proud to represent her country as a Soldier and Athlete.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 19:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932712
    VIRIN: 240802-A-QG562-1001
    Filename: DOD_110482762
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: PARIS, FR
    Hometown: CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPT Sammy Sullivan proud to represent Team USA and the U.S. Army, by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paris2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download