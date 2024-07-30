NORFOLK, Virginia (May 29, 2024) Capt. Janet Days, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, addresses Sailors on the importance of Juneteenth, May 29, 2024. Juneteenth is a federally recognized holiday that celebrates the official end of slavery in the United States of America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller.)
|05.29.2024
|08.02.2024 19:29
|Video Productions
|932711
|240529-N-MY760-1001
|1001
|DOD_110482761
|00:01:50
|NORFOLK, TENNESSEE, US
This work, 240529-N-MY760-1001, by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
