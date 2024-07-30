Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240529-N-MY760-1001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, Virginia (May 29, 2024) Capt. Janet Days, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, addresses Sailors on the importance of Juneteenth, May 29, 2024. Juneteenth is a federally recognized holiday that celebrates the official end of slavery in the United States of America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 19:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932711
    VIRIN: 240529-N-MY760-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110482761
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: NORFOLK, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240529-N-MY760-1001, by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Juneteenth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download