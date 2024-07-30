U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, Command Chief of Air Mobility Command, hosted the AMC Command Chief Symposium at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 31st to August 1, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 17:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932705
|VIRIN:
|240801-F-ND574-9447
|Filename:
|DOD_110482663
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC Command Chief Symposium 2024, by TSgt Zachary Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.