Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Command Chief Symposium 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Boyer 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, Command Chief of Air Mobility Command, hosted the AMC Command Chief Symposium at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 31st to August 1, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 17:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932705
    VIRIN: 240801-F-ND574-9447
    Filename: DOD_110482663
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Command Chief Symposium 2024, by TSgt Zachary Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Symposium
    Command Chief
    AMC
    Air mobility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download