Air Force Materiel Commanded supported the Air Venture event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Air Force Materiel Commanded supported the AirVenture Airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 18-28. AFMC represented its varied mission throughout six stations: Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Test Center Ad Inexplorata and Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center. The exhibits served to inspire, engage, educate and potentially employ in the future children interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math career fields. Activities included flight simulators, virtual reality setups, lessons on how to build and launch rockets, circuit designs and drone soccer games.
