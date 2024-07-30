Air Force Materiel Commanded supported the Air Venture event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Materiel Commanded supported the AirVenture Airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 18-28. AFMC represented its varied mission throughout six stations: Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Test Center Ad Inexplorata and Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center. The exhibits served to inspire, engage, educate and potentially employ in the future children interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math career fields. Activities included flight simulators, virtual reality setups, lessons on how to build and launch rockets, circuit designs and drone soccer games.