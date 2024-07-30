Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Manuel Garcia 

    16 AF (AFCYBER)

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Henlsey is scheduled to assume command of 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy during a change-of-command ceremony August 1, 2024, 10:16 a.m. CST at the Gateway Club, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 14:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932688
    VIRIN: 240801-F-RN139-2452
    Filename: DOD_110482052
    Length: 01:14:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) Change of Command, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    16AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download