U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Henlsey is scheduled to assume command of 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy during a change-of-command ceremony August 1, 2024, 10:16 a.m. CST at the Gateway Club, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|932688
|VIRIN:
|240801-F-RN139-2452
|Filename:
|DOD_110482052
|Length:
|01:14:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) Change of Command, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
