    Maxwell MEMS B-roll

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Video footage of Maxwell Air Force Base Elementary and Middle School. MEMS is a Department of Defense Education Activity school that teaches children from grades prekindergarten to eight grade. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932680
    VIRIN: 240802-F-XM554-1001
    Filename: DOD_110481917
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell MEMS B-roll, by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    School
    MEMS
    B-roll

