    Hydra III exercise concludes with wing exchange ceremony

    COLOMBIA

    08.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. and Colombian army paratroopers exchange foreign wings during a closing ceremony at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) on Aug. 01, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bi-lateral exercise between the US and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932677
    VIRIN: 240801-A-MA608-2514
    Filename: DOD_110481914
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: CO

    paratroopers
    U.S. Army South
    wing exchange ceremony
    HYDRA III
    HYDRA 24
    Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida

