Hydra III exercise concludes with wing exchange ceremony

U.S. and Colombian army paratroopers exchange foreign wings during a closing ceremony at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) on Aug. 01, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bi-lateral exercise between the US and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932677
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-MA608-2514
|Filename:
|DOD_110481914
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
