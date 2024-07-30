B-roll of 1st Cavalry Division Change of Command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Cavalry Division conducts a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, the incoming Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division, on Boleslawiec, Poland on August 2, 2024. Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, the outgoing Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division, will be appointed to the grade of lieutenant general upon his return to Fort Cavazos, Texas, and take on the role as Commanding General of III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)