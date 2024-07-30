Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of 1st Cavalry Division Change of Command ceremony

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    08.02.2024

    Video by Pfc. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division conducts a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, the incoming Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division, on Boleslawiec, Poland on August 2, 2024. Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, the outgoing Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division, will be appointed to the grade of lieutenant general upon his return to Fort Cavazos, Texas, and take on the role as Commanding General of III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932666
    VIRIN: 080224-A-CK796-1001
    Filename: DOD_110481700
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    TAGS

    First Team
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    Fort Cavazos

