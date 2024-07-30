B-roll of 1st Cavalry Division Change of Command ceremony

The 1st Cavalry Division conducts a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, the incoming Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division, on Boleslawiec, Poland on August 2, 2024. Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, the outgoing Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division, will be appointed to the grade of lieutenant general upon his return to Fort Cavazos, Texas, and take on the role as Commanding General of III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932666
|VIRIN:
|080224-A-CK796-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110481700
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.