Weekly TeKi Update - Week of August 2

This video highlights upcoming events for members of Team Kirtland at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., for the week of July 29 - August 2. The video mentions topics such as: Senior NCO Induction ceremony tickets, Blue Star Museum Program, volunteer opportunities, and Office of Special Investigations travel briefings.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 11:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|932664
|VIRIN:
|240801-F-TU740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110481464
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
