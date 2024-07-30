B-Roll of Earth Day Beach Clean-Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participating in a beach clean-up event in observance of National Earth Day at Punta Salinas Air Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, April 19, 2024. The purpose of National Earth Day is to raise awareness and inspire action to protect the planet. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)