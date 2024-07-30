B-Roll of Earth Day Beach Clean-Up

B-Roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participating in a beach clean-up event in observance of National Earth Day at Punta Salinas Air Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, April 19, 2024. The purpose of National Earth Day is to raise awareness and inspire action to protect the planet. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932663
|VIRIN:
|240419-Z-AP021-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110481453
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|TOA BAJA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
