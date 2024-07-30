Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of Earth Day Beach Clean-Up

    TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO

    04.19.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    B-Roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participating in a beach clean-up event in observance of National Earth Day at Punta Salinas Air Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, April 19, 2024. The purpose of National Earth Day is to raise awareness and inspire action to protect the planet. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932663
    VIRIN: 240419-Z-AP021-2001
    Filename: DOD_110481453
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: TOA BAJA, PR

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Earth Day
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

