501st Combat Support Wing Mission Video 2024

We are the Pathfinders, and our motto is “Light the Way!” Our mission is to provide agile combat support to enable ISR, global strike, and C3 missions for US and NATO operations. We serve nine CCMDs and 65 DoD, DoS, NSA, and NATO missions. We are combat support experts, and we deliver on our commitments. Our vision is to be the premier enabler and combat operations gateway into the European theater and our purpose is to eliminate barriers so others may operate. We do that by providing innovative solutions and exceptional support any time, any place. We will be USAFE’s foremost ACE hub for those who seek to tip the balance of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|08.02.2024
|08.02.2024 10:53
|Package
|932651
|240802-F-KS661-1122
|DOD_110481205
|00:02:01
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|1
|1
