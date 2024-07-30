Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Mentoring Panel

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command held a virtual mentoring panel with the Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, July 31. The event’s theme was, “Agility and Adaptivity – Insight from Leaders,” and focused on challenges and opportunities during change as well as workplace mentorship.

