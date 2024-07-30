WCAP Olympic Stories 2024 – SFC Elizabeth Marks 2

The Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) has Soldier Athletes that train and compete for a place on Team USA and compete in the Olympics and Paralympics. SFC Elizabeth Marks (Paralympic Swimmer) talks about his role in WCAP
Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 09:58
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932642
|VIRIN:
|080224-D-DO482-1112
|Filename:
|DOD_110481056
Length:
|00:00:41
Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
