U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a Pacific Passport, taking viewers on a visual tour of Itsukushima, also known as Miyajima Island, in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, June 24, 2024. Miyajima offers visitors scenic views, opportunities to hike, shrines to visit, and a population of domesticated local deer to interact with. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 04:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932630
|VIRIN:
|240624-M-YS621-9344
|Filename:
|DOD_110480620
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ITSUKUSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Passport: Miyajima, by LCpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.