    Pacific Passport: Miyajima

    ITSUKUSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    06.23.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a Pacific Passport, taking viewers on a visual tour of Itsukushima, also known as Miyajima Island, in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, June 24, 2024. Miyajima offers visitors scenic views, opportunities to hike, shrines to visit, and a population of domesticated local deer to interact with. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 04:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932630
    VIRIN: 240624-M-YS621-9344
    Filename: DOD_110480620
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ITSUKUSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Travel
    Miyajima
    Pacific Passport
    Itsukushima

