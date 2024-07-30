Pacific Passport: Miyajima

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932630" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a Pacific Passport, taking viewers on a visual tour of Itsukushima, also known as Miyajima Island, in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, June 24, 2024. Miyajima offers visitors scenic views, opportunities to hike, shrines to visit, and a population of domesticated local deer to interact with. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)