Troops Arrive for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Mission (B Roll)

U.S. Air Force members arrive at the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam, for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission, July 28, 2024. More than 140 Air Force Reserve, active duty Air Force, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel partnered with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services for the mission, which provided crucial medical services and patient education to underserved communities on the island, while also offering essential hands on training to military participants.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 01:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932617
|VIRIN:
|240728-F-AY340-4393
|Filename:
|DOD_110480379
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
