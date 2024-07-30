Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troops Arrive for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Mission (B Roll)

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    07.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    U.S. Air Force members arrive at the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam, for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission, July 28, 2024. More than 140 Air Force Reserve, active duty Air Force, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel partnered with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services for the mission, which provided crucial medical services and patient education to underserved communities on the island, while also offering essential hands on training to military participants.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 01:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932617
    VIRIN: 240728-F-AY340-4393
    Filename: DOD_110480379
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MANGILAO, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troops Arrive for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Mission (B Roll), by SSgt Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    IRT
    PERSCO
    Innovative Readiness Training
    PERSCO line
    Air Force Reserve IRT

