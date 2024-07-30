Troops Arrive for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Mission (B Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force members arrive at the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam, for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission, July 28, 2024. More than 140 Air Force Reserve, active duty Air Force, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel partnered with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services for the mission, which provided crucial medical services and patient education to underserved communities on the island, while also offering essential hands on training to military participants.