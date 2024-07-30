Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa snake safety

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    Members of Kadena Pest Management discuss how to identify the different Okinawan snakes at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2024. The hime habu, akamata and taiwanese beauty are the most common snakes to encounter while on and off base in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Okinawa snake safety, by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

