Okinawa snake safety

Members of Kadena Pest Management discuss how to identify the different Okinawan snakes at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2024. The hime habu, akamata and taiwanese beauty are the most common snakes to encounter while on and off base in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)