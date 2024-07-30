Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RD24 | VMM-265 participates in Resolute Dragon 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Air Wing conduct flight operations in preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 24, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 00:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932609
    VIRIN: 240724-M-GV479-1001
    Filename: DOD_110480169
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RD24 | VMM-265 participates in Resolute Dragon 24, by Cpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MV-22 Osprey
    1st MAW
    MAG12
    VMM-265
    resolutedragon
    RD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download