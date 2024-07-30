U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Air Wing conduct flight operations in preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 24, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 00:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932609
|VIRIN:
|240724-M-GV479-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110480169
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RD24 | VMM-265 participates in Resolute Dragon 24, by Cpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
