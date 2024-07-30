Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd CAB Uncasing Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, hosts an uncasing ceremony on Simmons Army Airfield, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, August 1, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation recently completed a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 22:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932608
    VIRIN: 240801-A-ID763-9858
    Filename: DOD_110480100
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    Airborne
    Uncasing Ceremony
    OIR

