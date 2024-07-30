The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, hosts an uncasing ceremony on Simmons Army Airfield, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, August 1, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation recently completed a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 22:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932608
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-ID763-9858
|Filename:
|DOD_110480100
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd CAB Uncasing Ceremony, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.