Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th CSSB in Japan Activates Under New Name, Continues Vital Mission in Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.01.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion was deactivated and activated as the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion during a ceremony July 31 on Camp Zama. The newly named unit will continue its vital mission in the Pacific.

    Additional footage provided by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division

    #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 21:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932601
    VIRIN: 240802-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110480018
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th CSSB in Japan Activates Under New Name, Continues Vital Mission in Pacific, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download