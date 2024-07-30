The 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion was deactivated and activated as the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion during a ceremony July 31 on Camp Zama. The newly named unit will continue its vital mission in the Pacific.
Additional footage provided by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division
#ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 21:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932601
|VIRIN:
|240802-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110480018
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th CSSB in Japan Activates Under New Name, Continues Vital Mission in Pacific, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.