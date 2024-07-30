Space Delta 11: Range & Aggressors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Space Delta 11's mission is to deliver realistic, threat-informed test and training environments through the provision of live, virtual, and constructive range and combat replication capability in order to prepare USSF, joint, and allied forces to prevail in a Contested, Degraded, and Operationally-Limited (CDO) environment. Space Delta 11 is organized under Space Training and Readiness Command. (U.S. Space Force video by TSgt Kirsten Brandes)