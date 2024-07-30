Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Delta 11: Range & Aggressors

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Space Delta 11's mission is to deliver realistic, threat-informed test and training environments through the provision of live, virtual, and constructive range and combat replication capability in order to prepare USSF, joint, and allied forces to prevail in a Contested, Degraded, and Operationally-Limited (CDO) environment. Space Delta 11 is organized under Space Training and Readiness Command. (U.S. Space Force video by TSgt Kirsten Brandes)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 17:55
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Space Aggressors
    Space Range
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Delta 11
    Delta Explained

