    Space Delta 10: Doctrine & Wargaming

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Space Delta 10's mission is to develop combat-ready Guardians through doctrine, tactics, concepts, wargames, and lessons learned. Space Delta 10 is organized under Space Training and Readiness Command. (U.S. Space Force video by TSgt Kirsten Brandes)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 17:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932569
    VIRIN: 240801-F-RR403-5064
    Filename: DOD_110479474
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Space Force
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Delta 10
    Space Doctrine
    Delta Explained

