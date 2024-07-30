Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TEC-U Update Ep 10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Erik Gallion 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    August Edition of TEC University's TEC-U Update features MSgt Treven Cannon's preview of this year's Outstanding Airmen of the year as well as open registration for upcoming Leadership Development classes by MSgt Gilbert Sandoval. Produced by MSgt Erik Gallion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932555
    VIRIN: 240731-Z-F3887-1001
    Filename: DOD_110479170
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TEC-U Update Ep 10, by MSgt Erik Gallion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download