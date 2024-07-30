2nd Marine Logistics Group 80th Birthday Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932538" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On August 1st, 2024, U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, around the globe will celebrate 80 years of tactical logistical support to the II Marine Expeditionary Force area of operations. 2nd MLG provides tactical logistic support above the organic capabilities of supported elements of II MEF and provides task organized logistics combat elements in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. The events depicted in this video are from Aug. 1, 2023 to Aug. 1, 2024. This video was created July 31, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)



This video contains music and motion graphic templates from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=354660757 https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=535350119