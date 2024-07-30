Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group 80th Birthday Video

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    On August 1st, 2024, U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, around the globe will celebrate 80 years of tactical logistical support to the II Marine Expeditionary Force area of operations. 2nd MLG provides tactical logistic support above the organic capabilities of supported elements of II MEF and provides task organized logistics combat elements in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. The events depicted in this video are from Aug. 1, 2023 to Aug. 1, 2024. This video was created July 31, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    This video contains music and motion graphic templates from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=354660757 https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=535350119

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 13:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932538
    VIRIN: 240731-M-HP122-1001
    Filename: DOD_110478883
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    U.S. Marine Corps
    USNORTHCOM
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    80th Birthday

