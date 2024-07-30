2nd Marine Logistics Group 80th Birthday Video

On August 1st, 2024, U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, around the globe will celebrate 80 years of tactical logistical support to the II Marine Expeditionary Force area of operations. 2nd MLG provides tactical logistic support above the organic capabilities of supported elements of II MEF and provides task organized logistics combat elements in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. The events depicted in this video are from Aug. 1, 2023 to Aug. 1, 2024. This video was created July 31, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)
This video contains music and motion graphic templates from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=354660757 https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=535350119
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 13:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932538
|VIRIN:
|240731-M-HP122-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110478883
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
