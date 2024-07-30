Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SBD 1 Clergy Day 2024

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the Space Base Delta 1 Chapel hosted Clergy Day, which brought the SBD 1 Chapel team together to collaborate with civilian religious leaders!

    The two groups collaborated to create an informal plan of what to do if a mass casualty situation occurs. Additionally, civilian religious leaders saw the mission of the SBD 1 chapel, learned how they can support military members and families, and experienced Peterson SFB.

    “Clergy day is important to the mission because we need to have a plan in the event that a mass casualty event happens,” said Capt. Sarah Sampas, SBD 1 chaplain. “We need to know where people can go and what resources are available to them.”

    For more information on the SBD 1 Chapel, call (719) 556-4442.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932527
    VIRIN: 240730-X-JC347-2001
    Filename: DOD_110478707
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBD 1 Clergy Day 2024, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Chaplain
    Clergy Day
    Clergy
    SBD 1
    Space Base Delta 1

