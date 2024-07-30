On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the Space Base Delta 1 Chapel hosted Clergy Day, which brought the SBD 1 Chapel team together to collaborate with civilian religious leaders!
The two groups collaborated to create an informal plan of what to do if a mass casualty situation occurs. Additionally, civilian religious leaders saw the mission of the SBD 1 chapel, learned how they can support military members and families, and experienced Peterson SFB.
“Clergy day is important to the mission because we need to have a plan in the event that a mass casualty event happens,” said Capt. Sarah Sampas, SBD 1 chaplain. “We need to know where people can go and what resources are available to them.”
For more information on the SBD 1 Chapel, call (719) 556-4442.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 12:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932527
|VIRIN:
|240730-X-JC347-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110478707
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SBD 1 Clergy Day 2024, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.