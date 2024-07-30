SBD 1 Clergy Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the Space Base Delta 1 Chapel hosted Clergy Day, which brought the SBD 1 Chapel team together to collaborate with civilian religious leaders!



The two groups collaborated to create an informal plan of what to do if a mass casualty situation occurs. Additionally, civilian religious leaders saw the mission of the SBD 1 chapel, learned how they can support military members and families, and experienced Peterson SFB.



“Clergy day is important to the mission because we need to have a plan in the event that a mass casualty event happens,” said Capt. Sarah Sampas, SBD 1 chaplain. “We need to know where people can go and what resources are available to them.”



For more information on the SBD 1 Chapel, call (719) 556-4442.