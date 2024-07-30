Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pumping Begins at Buffalo Outer Harbor

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Dredged material from the Buffalo River is pumped into slip 3 at the Buffalo Outer Harbor during the first of three phases to fill the slip to create a wetland, Buffalo, New York, July 30, 2024. Expected to finish in 2030, the former commercial shipping slip will be turned into an aquatic habitat, with the beneficial use of dredged material from the Buffalo River over three dredging cycles taking place every two years. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 11:50
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    204
    Outer Harbor

