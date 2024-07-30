Pumping Begins at Buffalo Outer Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dredged material from the Buffalo River is pumped into slip 3 at the Buffalo Outer Harbor during the first of three phases to fill the slip to create a wetland, Buffalo, New York, July 30, 2024. Expected to finish in 2030, the former commercial shipping slip will be turned into an aquatic habitat, with the beneficial use of dredged material from the Buffalo River over three dredging cycles taking place every two years. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)